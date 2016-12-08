Silent vigils in the cities

I just saw a great video on Facebook, from a descendant of Alexander Hamilton, saying exactly what I've been saying to anyone who will listen. It's time to show support for the country, and for the electors. Not a protest, demonstration or march. A silent (or at least quiet) presence at government buildings all around the country, every night until December 19. Maybe even after that.

There's a lot of pressure on the electors. Let's show them we are behind them. For that we have to be there, physically. You can't "stand" for the country by signing a petition or sending email. You personally have to be there. In the cold and dark with a candle you bring, to provide the light.

Here's what I want to do. I want to start a Facebook group that's just for organizing the silent candlelight vigils around the country.

So for example, there would be a place in San Francisco, probably Market Street by the Ferry Building. In New York, Columbus Circle and Union Square in Manhattan. Some place central in each of the boroughs. Every city and town would organize something.

The vigils start at sunset every night and go through say 10PM or so. These are not "occupy" events. They are coordinated with law enforcement. We are quiet and still. No marching, no chants. Just people standing in observation, just standing up for America.

Everything else is forgiven. We can fight about it later when our democracy is safe.