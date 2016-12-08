Trump's cabinet is a horror show

Joan Walsh's latest piece about Trump's staffing choices is inspiring .

He’s betrayed his working-class supporters by naming a cabinet of millionaire and billionaire insiders.

The Dems aren't going to tell the story. They're too confused and disorganized. No leadership.

All the bullet points in her story need to be ads that run on CNN, Fox and MSNBC, starting now, before the confirmations start. Get the people involved.

There are many thousands of people who would chip in to fund those ads. Can't count on the press (they're trying to be friends with the new administration) or the Dems (who knows what they're thinking).

Ads, like the ones Hillary ran, but not based on what could happen, on what is happening.