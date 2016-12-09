Kleptocracy futures

Seeing all the Goldman Sachs people appointed to high positions in the new administration makes me think the next bubble will be derivatives created from the assets of the US government. Why be content with loaning money to the US for mere interest, when you can actually buy the country itself?

This is innovation in America in 2016. The Russians perfected the idea of looting the government for the enrichment of the friends of the government. In the United States, we're more democratic and inclusive -- we offer the same opportunity to everyone from everywhere. Goldman Sachs is running the IPO. What are they selling? You and me. Everything you own that isn't nailed down. Your Medicare, Social Security, your kids' education, the roads and bridges, the Internet, you name it, it's in there.

The only concern is when the bubble bursts this time we won't have anything left to bail them out with. Sad.