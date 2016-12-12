How to make news for the people

If journalism wants to care about the working class, start publishing stories written by the working class.

Locate one of your studios in the middle of the country. Give Michael Moore an hour every weeknight for a show emanating from Flint. Find the Michael Moore of Phoenix. And Dallas.

Put the news people where the people live, and not concentrated in New York and Washington. That would be an instant shakeup and guarantee that the perspective on the stories changes.

Give the rest of the country a chance to write the news.

And when the reps in Washington vote to kill Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, report on that from the point of view of a retired person living on Social Security, or a person who, without the ACA would be uninsured.

It's simple, act decisively to remember the people you've been forgetting.