Two must-reads for today.

Seriously, make the time, asap to read this and listen to this.

Now for some comments..

Missing leadership

Dahlia Lithwick and David Cohen ask in a NYT op-ed -- where is the Democratic Party leadership? The US is a car that's not in a ditch this time, it's flying off the edge of a cliff and about to fall into the abyss. And the Democrats seem too scared of being insulted by the Repubs to fight it.

Impassioned citizens have been pleading with electors to vote against Mr. Trump; law professors have argued that winner-take-all laws for electoral votes are unconstitutional; a small group, the Hamilton Electors, is attempting to free electors to vote their consciences; and a new theory has arisen that there is legal precedent for courts to give the election to Mrs. Clinton based on Russian interference. All of these efforts, along with the grass-roots protests, boycotts and petitions, have been happening without the Democratic Party.

Three people have been outstanding in their leadership. Larry Lessig, Michael Moore and Rachel Maddow.

As a developer, I am ready to work with any leadership that shows up to build social networks that empower us to organize.

The tools we're using primarily to organize are well-understood and mature. For the next round we're going to need to try new ideas. I stand ready to work with anyone who stands up to lead.

Lakoff

I've written about Lakoff a number of times, I even did a podcast interview with him in 2006. The recording I pointed to is an interview on NPR's On The Media. If you want to understand the language of politics, and how we must use it better, it's 10 minutes well-spent.