I'm getting pretty close with pngWriter, the kinder, gentler way to do tweetstorms. I did a video demo of the software last week. Have a look.

http://scripting.com/2016/12/08/pngWriterDemo.m4v

It's rough, there was no script, but if you watch it you'll see the software in action and can't fail to get the idea, imho.

Hope you like! :-)

PS: It's pronounced as if there was an I between the P and the N.

PPS: Here's an example of a post I wrote with pngWriter.

PPPS: And my pngWriter RSS feed.