I watched Jerry Brown give a kickass speech today. I was inspired! Watch it and you will be too. Then come back here. This began as a sequence of tweets. I didn't edit it much.

Jerry Brown is going to be President of the Alt-States of America.

Or maybe that's the Altered States of America?

No reason we can't bootstrap the successor to the USA in the USA itself. Kind of like how Mac OS X is also Unix underneath the GUI.

The President of the Altered States of America would always have a title, like the pope. Obviously our founder would be President Moonbeam I.

Obviously marijuana is legal in the Altered States of America.

Our national anthem would be Proud to be an Okie from Muskogee. Or maybe this one. Or this!

And this is how we factor out the Republiscam Parody. Your state can't join the Altered States until you get a Democratic governor and legislature. And agree to support ObamaCare exactly as it was legislated and ratified by the Supreme Court of the Legacy Government.

You also have to agree to fight climate change.