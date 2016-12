Martin Luther King Day is January 16.

It's the day we celebrate the life of a great American hero.

At this point I bet most Americans believe that MLK is that.

Maybe next year we won't celebrate this holiday. Maybe Martin Luther King Day will be deemed too politically correct by our government.

That's why this time it's so important to make the most of the moment.

And when we have to make a choice, ask WWMLKD?

What Would Martin Luther King Do?