Honoring America on MLK Day 2017

On January 16, Martin Luther King Day, everyone who believes in equal rights will wear a simple button with MLK's likeness. No slogan. Just his face.

It says "I believe in everyone's rights."

And -- maybe we never take it off.

When I say everyone, I mean everyone. Especially white people, especially people who voted for Trump. I'm not kidding about that.

There are some who think that if you voted for Trump that means you want to hurt people who aren't white, Christian, or born in the US. We have to say emphatically that this is not so. We can't let angry racists speak for half the country.

I want to make this so big that people who don't wear the button stand out.

Celebrating the heroic Martin Luther King, Jr as an American role model is our way of reasserting our values at a time when many feel they are in danger of getting swept away.

I will be wearing a MLK button on January 16.

Now I need to get everyone else to do it too. ;-)