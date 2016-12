It's the longest darkest night of the year.

Sometimes it gets to you.

Think happy thoughts, about all the other good people in your midst, who are feeling the gloom of this season.

Know that I appreciate you! :balloon:

I wish there was an emoji for :hug: -- so we'll just have to imagine it.

And in the meantime, remember, from this point the days get longer, the nights shorter, and someday soon the sun will shine on us once again!

Happy holidays and peace on earth.

Love,

Dave