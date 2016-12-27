About the inaugural

Jimmy Carter is doing the right thing by going to the inaugural.

Like it or not, Trump is the next POTUS and commander in chief. I expect to oppose many things the new administration does, as I'm sure Carter does. But we have to begin the new term with a basic respect for ourselves and our form of government. That's independent of who occupies the office.

Also, there will come the moment of truth when the new president takes the oath itself. I want to hear him say the words, that he swears to honor and defend the Constitution of the United States. If we're going to hold him to it, we ought to have to courage to hear him say it.

I am opposed to any demonstration intended to distract attention from the inaugural. There are many excellent opportunities to state our positions both before and after. A great time to state our aspirations for the future America is four days before, on MLK Day. What an incredible coincidence in timing. We should use it.

On January 20, however, we don't inaugurate a president of one party or another, we inaugurate a president of the country.