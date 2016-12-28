Please RT for uncle Ted the Trump voter

You know that uncle who voted for Trump who says he's not racist. I have an answer for him (or for your aunt, or niece or nephew or friend or whatever).

The answer is this: Great! Now let's stand up against racism, because it's a real problem and getting worse, and people are scared.

I never ask anyone to RT something, but this is the exception. Please if you use Twitter, go to this tweet and RT it.

https://twitter.com/intent/retweet?tweet_id=814188114466013184

I want it to reach every Trump voter on Twitter.

We need to separate the ones who really don't want racism from the ones who do. It's a wedge that would be good for America.