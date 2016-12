If most Trump voters are not racists, then let's stand together against racism.

Fact: Many Americans are scared of what's coming.

The Constitution says that the Bill of Rights applies to everyone.

We can't allow it to be bent to traumatize and victimize people because of their gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.

Stand up for equal rights. Then we can really make America great. Because an America that's only for white Christian males is a scared country, not a great one.