Playing with yet another idea for how to do a tweetstorm.

Here's a sequence of ideas presented as a slideshow. Each idea is roughly tweet-length. The Twitter icon in the middle of the top line RTs the current item. The arrows navigate. The Home icon takes you to the first item.

This one, unlike pngWriter or Little Card Editor, will probably use an outliner as an authoring tool. Much like the Bullet Chart view that made MORE a hit in 1986.

Everything old is new again? Haha who knows.