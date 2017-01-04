Trump, Schumer, Bernie & Jack

It's interesting to watch the president-elect's Twitter account calling plays for the Repubs in Congress.

Take this three-tweet sequence that showed up this morning. (I've collapsed the text into one paragraph.)

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight - be careful!

Never mind the hype, or spin or lies, it's cool that we can see the Repub exec communicate so openly with his slaves in Congress. This kind of stuff used to be done through back channels, privately -- now it's out in the open for all to see.

And we can see that the Repubs are going to try to quietly sabotage ObamaCare, even more than they already have, and drum up popular anger about it. Expect ObamaCare to go off the front-burner, if Trump has his way, for now.

Schumer is a clown

I watched Schumer on Maddow last night, and I agree with Trump, he is a clown. Maybe a good insider politician in Washington, and in NY he's the kind of guy we elect and reelect, but boy did he miss the point. He wasn't talking to Washington insiders on Maddow, he was talking to taxpayers, people who use ObamaCare and/or Medicare or who are paying into Social Security or drawing out of it. In other words, citizens.

I don't give a shit if he wins a battle with Repubs, I want to live my life and have my health insurance, and know that other Americans aren't being cheated out of what they paid for. This isn't a game to us Schumer, it's our fucking lives. But there's Schumer talking about holding their feet to the fire, whatever that means, and the chaos he talks about so gleefully will be chaos in my fucking life you asshole.

Thanks for listening. I had to get it off my chest. :-)

Bernie was hot

BTW, Bernie Sanders also was on Maddow last night, after Schumer, and where Schumer was lost in DC insider bullshit, Sanders was talking to us, loud and clear.

It's really all about perspective. News media would do well to pay attention. Stop reporting the inside game and tell the people watching what the news means to them. Sanders did that beautifully. It's really not that hard.

Nicco, you all should teach this at Shorenstein.

Note to Jack

Schumer is right about one thing. 140 chars is no way to run a country.

Look at how Trump has to say his thing. What an embarrassment. Hasn't this gone far enough? Shouldn't Twitter have a payload type of simple styled text with links? Bold, italic, anchors. Please I beg you. Twitter is so central to political discourse now, but one thing Schumer is right about, 140 characters isn't enough.