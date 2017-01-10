We're in this together

We've all been in it for ourselves.

Twitter and Facebook just reinforce that.

I want more RTs, you want more Likes.

But we've been given a set of problems that only can be solved if instead of seeing ourselves as individuals, we see ourselves as "together."

Marches are fine, but everyday openness to other people, empathy, seeing each other as more than equal, as real people, as in it together.

If the new president can help us do this, then he has accomplished more than anyone before. We should put his picture on a coin if he can do that for us.