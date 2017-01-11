Are we living in Nazi Germany?

When I was called for jury duty in 1996 one of the most surprising things was the shift in perspective.

Have you ever driven an English car? Until you sit on the other side, you don't realize how much you depend on the rear-view mirror. Same in a courtroom. On TV your perspective is inside a camera. I'm watching this case from a different perspective. Where's the jury? Uhhh. Wow! It's inside of me.

So when the president-elect asks if we're living in Nazi Germany, I wonder if it has yet dawned on him that he's the only person who can answer the question, really no one else can. And it's something we would all like to know. Mr Trump, do we live in Nazi Germany?