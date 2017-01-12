I am an ObamaCare user, so I am watching with a huge personal interest in the outcome of the torturous process the Republican Congress is going through to try to "repeal and replace" the program that brought me out of the shadows and finally got me health insurance that I more or less trust.

Before ObamaCare, I had insurance before through a Massachusetts company I started when I lived there, which was the only state that had an ACA-like health plan at the time. The truth is you don't really find out if you have insurance until you need it.

Someone there among the ranks of Republicans hopefully is doing a dispassionate analysis of their options. Throwing me off insurance is going to all of a sudden build a bond between me, a person who has voted consistently Democratic for the last few cycles, and people in their home states who vote Republican. We're all going to be unified in our hatred of the Republican politicians who used us as pawns to somehow enhance their power. And it won't even do that. This could be the thing that wakes up your "base" and gets them to see that you are not their friend. Because, as someone who is paying attention, it is very clear that you are not.