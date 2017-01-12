Tweetstorms are an embarrassment

You have to chop things up into a bunch of pieces. It's too much work and interferes with the creative process.

They are hard to read.

Twitter already supports multi-megabyte video payloads. It could not possibly strain their infrastructure to send a few K of text in the same place.

The UI issues are settled. See the way Show More works in Facebook. Search for Fat Tweet on scripting.com for a prototype.

It embrarrasses me as a professional developer and a person who helped lay the groundwork for Twitter, that this is what we give writers, journalists, president-elects, to communicate with in 2017. Maybe the 140-char limit was charming five years ago, but it's killing us now.