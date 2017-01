I am learning about pixel ratios in HTML canvas elements.

It's why the text in pngWriter looks fuzzy. It has something to do with pixel ratios. I find everything about canvases mind-numbing until I figure it out, then it makes sense. You can see a lot of learning in Little Card Editor, a project that I did a couple of years ago.

Anyway here's a demo app that illustrates how a pixel ratio-aware app is better than one that isn't.