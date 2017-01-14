The party is for everyone

An 11-minute podcast, the first of the year, about two topics that are very related:

The president-elect didn't run a campaign to unify the country betw the election and inauguration. He kept the tension up. Not good for him, and imho also a problem for the country.

As we sink deeper into despair and disgust, we have more in common with people we were divided against in the past. Lindsey Nelson a Repub senator from SC, who says and does things I totally hate, said last week that Trump is totally screwing up, in a very thrilling way. Watch it.

I would rally with Graham, against the travesty that the new administration is shaping up as. We can't afford to be picky about who we party with. Just think if you voted for Jill Stein or the Libertarian candidate, if you could go back and change your vote to Clinton, no matter how much it pains you, or if you didn't vote even though you could, would you be willing to compromise or sacrifice to avoid what we're going to go through?

That's my plea in this podcast. We have to build trust among ourselves and unite, and that can be the silver lining to this glorious mess we find ourselves in.

Thanks for listening.