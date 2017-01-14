Zuck and Bezos in DC

This post started in pngWriter.

More speculation. Both Zuck and Bezos woke up and realized Holy shit you can buy the US for a lot less than we have.

Another way of looking at it, the US govt is a bargain.

So Bezos bought a huge party house in the same neighborhood as the Obamas and Ivanka Trump.

He's going to get to know all the congress people and administrators and buy enough to be in position to bid for the 2020 presidency. Funding for that starts immediately if not before. And of course he owns the Washington Post and plans to use it.

Zuck on the other hand owns the Washington Facebook, and every other place as well, which is pretty much as good as the Post for communicating, and you get all those other places for free. And Zuck won't have to pay for the ads. :balloon:

They're probably both kicking themselves for not realizing that they could buy the US so cheap. They're going to have to pay a huge markup now, but it will still be a bargain.