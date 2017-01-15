My top ten albums as a teen

There's a meme going around, list the top ten albums you listened to as a teen, only one album per group.

I thought at first I would have a hard time thinking of ten albums that meant a lot to me then, even though I remember I listened to a lot of music, and went to a lot of concerts. It was a great time for music, I was born in 1955, so I was a teen until 1974. That covers a lot. But it was hard because I had to figure out which albums to leave off the list. There were a lot of them.

And there were some that I listened to later on, like Frank Zappa's Hot Rats, even though it came out when I was 14. I wanted to put it on the list, but it doesn't fit, because it wasn't until I was in my 20s that Zappa clicked for me.

So here's the list. This is the stuff I really listened to as a teen.