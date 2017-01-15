Why bother with war?

Our incoming government is already playing a dangerous game of brinksmanship and provocative sabre rattling. It seems so unnecessary. It certainly isn't what I want as a US citizen.

But I wonder why China would bother fighting a physical war with the US, when they could wait two years and fight with the Russians in our next election? Seems so much easier, cheaper, less deadly.

For that matter why should North Korea threaten us with ICBMs? Why not just do some hacking, get dirt on the new president, present your demands.

All foreign powers will probably do this. Get in line. Everyone show us the dirt you've got on our commander in chief. Maybe the UN can help us figure out how much each claim is worth.