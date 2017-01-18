End-user storage from Amazon?

I sent this email to Jeff Barr, a longtime friend who is the chief evangelist for AWS. We go back to the beginnings of RSS. I really want this service, if not from Amazon, possibly from a another vendor? I don't know, but this gap has to be filled by someone. Please!

The email

Jeff, a few years back Amazon introduced a way to access S3 storage from a JavaScript app in the browser.I would have used it if the S3 storage were paid for by the user.

Ideally, here's how it would work:

The user would manage it through a simple browser-based UI, as part of the Amazon consumer website. They could log onto my app using oAuth, connecting with an Amazon ID server. I would then be able to, in my browser-based code, access a sandbox within the user's space that's allocated just for my app. Bonus: Allow two or more apps to share a folder, that would enable incredible collaborations.

I don't want to be in the business of reselling storage.

It seems this is something Amazon could do. I was wondering if you have? There are a lot of services out there, and it's hard to keep up with them all.

Why should it be Amazon?

I almost said must be Amazon, but I didn't want to cut out other big vendors. But it must come from an entity that can almost guarantee the longevity of the storage service. Nothing lasts forever, and you shouldn't bet on a company to be around indefinitely. But storage is the kind of thing you don't want to take a chance with.

This is all mature technology by now. What we need is a competent operational and financial entity with the legal resources to protect the storage business, if it needs protection. This is almost certainly not the province of a startup or a small company.

PS: I wrote about this on January 5, in a general context, not specifically about Amazon.