Inclusivity cannot have exceptions

TL;DR. We might just have lost an election, and perhaps our democracy, because we couldn't be big enough to see that inclusion is an absolute. If you exclude people, then you are not inclusive.

Longer version.

Inclusivity today means creating opportunity for people of color, of certain religions and ethnicities, LGBTQs and women.

Now I voted for Clinton, and I'm scared of President Trump. But I also am a white man. And I want to say something.

Inclusivity is not a zero-sum thing. If you include someone that does not imply that you exclude others. Progressives, of whom I am one, have been just as guilty of zero-sum thinking as the Trumpists.

And imho, Trump got a bunch of votes because inclusivity has become a zero-sum thing among progressives.

An example. I was struck by the tone of an article in today's NYT. It's a story about Republican men, and it's whole point is (again, sigh) how men are wrong. As a man, I can't tell you how tired I am of hearing that. Exhausted. It gives me something in common with the Trump voters.

If you're a woman, I don't think you can hear how often this theme is repeated. But as a man, I hear it all the time. Shut up because you're a man.

A better way to view the world is to find people you can work with, and stop worrying how they got there. You may resent me, but put that aside, and fucking work with me. And go out of your way to include the people you've been excluding, and who you've been condescending to. Listen to your own words and imagine someone saying them to you. If you would find them offensive then don't say them. Learn to be really fully inclusive.

And when you do that, that might give us the margins we need to take back control of the government. A pragmatic result from basically doing what's right. How could that be bad.

I'm going to march with the women on the 21st in NYC but I'm going to wonder if you would march with me if we had a march for men (and know the answer in advance, you wouldn't). Until I feel supported, and loved and accepted, we're still going to be divided. And that division comes from progressives not conservatives. We need to acknowledge that and fix it.

If your reaction is hostile, then imho you're like the people who, when they hear Black Lives Matter say All Lives Matter. You are no better.