There is a method

So I spent a couple of weeks over the holidays doing the Listicle software.

Then I made it work from OPML, figuring that I'd get it to tie up to my outliner.

So I looked at building it into the outliner, and sighed, oh man I've been down this road before. Let's do it right, so that I don't have to do this over and over.

So I designed a system that would depend on the existence of a Scripts menu. Unfortunately the outliner didn't have that feature. So I added it. And a couple of users asked for file verbs. And I made the menu hierarchic.

Now I had what I needed. I wrote a menu script that takes an outline and turns it into a listicle. It's just connecting stuff together. There's a small template file, I read it, do some string substitutions, and write it out into the user's space on littleoutliner.com.

The result is this.

Of course I used a Grateful Dead song to create the demo, as I often do, when getting something interesting started. Yes, he's gone, but his music continues to provide good source for demos. :balloon:

PS: I know the rent is in arrears, the dog has not been fed in years...