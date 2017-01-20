Quotes and pngWriter envelopes

A new media type has emerged on Twitter, a quote.

A publication uses a quote from a story, along with a headline and a link to the story, to inform. It's a form of advertising, doing what RSS readers do, in new, visually interesting ways. So I wanted to see if I could get pngWriter to do it, so it wouldn't involve any production work for each item I write. Writers can write and designers design. This was the idea that made blogging work. Separation of form from writing.

At the same time I've had on my todo list to look at envelopes for pngWriter posts. They're little templates that define a rendering for the contents of the editor in pngWriter.

Here are two examples of what I was able to do with it yesterday afternoon in a couple of hours. First a tweet designed to look like a quote published by NPR. And then one to look like it came from the NYT.

The templates for each are just HTML files with a macro to define the placement of the user's text.

Here's an example, the NYT envelope.

It's mostly CSS with a bit of HTML to place the bodytext.

Now the challenge is to design a way of saving and distributing designs so they can easily be shared between designers and writers.