Alien overlords will save us

My friend Chuck Shotton posted on Facebook yesterday "I bet the sun still comes up tomorrow." That inspired a fantasy.

Yes, and our alien overlords will reveal their existence in huge flying saucers that obliterate the sun over Washington DC, Moscow and Beijing. The overlords emerge and take over, imprisoning the leaders of all countries, and the CEOs of Google and Facebook. The world rejoices.

It will turn out that Trump was right, Obama is an alien, just a different kind than he thought. The knowledge won't do him any good, though, because he will spend the rest of his life at forced labor on a tiny planet in a far away galaxy.

RIch Siegel, another friend from the Mac dev world of the 90s said "From your your lips to God's ears." I hear that a lot these days. :balloon: