The National Park Service tweets
They should be able to tweet directly to the public, exactly what they think. They work for us.
by
Dave Winer
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Why shouldn't the @natlparkservice
tweet
independently of the White House?
They work for us, the citizens of the United States.
It's hard to see the national security concern here.
I for one want to know when the National Park Service feels the White House is doing something against the interests of the American people.
I'm sure Trump
will
act against our interest. He already has. Imagine a Trump hotel on the edge of the Grand Canyon. I see that day coming. And if the NPS sees it, I want them to tell us.
It seems Twitter is a great way to do that. :balloon:
Update: It
looks like
they changed their mind! This is very cool.