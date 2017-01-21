The National Park Service tweets

Why shouldn't the @natlparkservice tweet independently of the White House?

They work for us, the citizens of the United States.

It's hard to see the national security concern here.

I for one want to know when the National Park Service feels the White House is doing something against the interests of the American people.

I'm sure Trump will act against our interest. He already has. Imagine a Trump hotel on the edge of the Grand Canyon. I see that day coming. And if the NPS sees it, I want them to tell us.