What winning will look like

Even if Trump is impeached or resigns, his replacement will be even worse.

Their immediate priority is voter suppression because they know that's the only way they will win the next election.

So from a pragmatic standpoint, to get Repubs out of the White House it will take an even greater majority, because of voter suppression.

But even that will not be enough. We must get the support of good people who voted for Trump. They have to see what he's actually doing, not what Fox and Breitbart tell them he's doing.

We have to live our beliefs, so when the Repubs, with their new, enormous, almost unbounded power, try to make them believe that we are betraying them, that in fact they are being betrayed by the Repubs.

We have to go all the way back to the beginning, to the American Revolution, where the basic principles of this country were established, and relive all the steps from there. The Emancipation Proclamation, Suffrage, Voting Rights, the social safety net.

We have to dig deep and find once again what it means to be an American.