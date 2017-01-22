If our lives were a spy thriller
It would make a great binge-watch on Amazon or Netflix.
by
Dave Winer
Sunday, January 22, 2017
I'd want to know why the Secretary of Defense seems so American and t
he National Security Advisor seems like a Russian spy.
And I'd wonder if the new Stasi that they are floating a trial balloon for is really another name for KGB.
And if its officers will be trained in Moscow.
I have to say the plot is spectacular, the acting fantastic.
And I like that they have new episodes every night, not just once a week, though I would prefer to binge-watch it, a whole season in a weekend.
I'm waiting for the Peter Thiel character to show up. I wonder what they have in store for him.