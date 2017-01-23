Is Medium good for us?

Read this piece about whether Medium is good for us. I changed the headline because what the author assumes is something I question.

It's true that a bunch of really good writing flows through Medium. But that may not be, long-term, a good thing, if Medium doesn't last.

One of the things they don't list in their principles is the idea of creating a record. I assume they thought of it, to me it's paramount, but it's their weak point. In fact it's the weak point of the entire web.

It's like the line people have about terrorism. The terrorists have to be right once, we have to be right 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, forever.

If we want to create lasting knowledge, we have to do a lot better than we are doing. And Medium, while it is a nice editor, and it's free to use, is a step in the wrong direction. If Medium fails, and we have no idea how they will not fail, nor do they, it will take all the ideas people have poured into it with them.

If we want to be able to create knowledge that can be learned from, built upon, studied, years from now, we have to stop and think about what we're doing. Because we are not doing that now.