To people who read my blog..

I find the news isolating and loneliness-inspiring.

It feels like we just chose to throw away all that's good in us.

And that our government is working full speed to dismantle the country and turn it into a dictatorship.

Destroying the health care system is just a start.

I feel powerless to do anything about it.

So if you were wondering if anyone out there wishes you the best, I want you to know, I do.

Dave