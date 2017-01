I've started keeping notes about all the things that Trump has started that change what the United States is.

http://trumpstatus.org/

Some I've categorized as Crises.

Others as Concerns or Annoyances.

Not sure what other categories there are.

Obviously I can't categorize everything. That would be a huge undertaking. We're only six days in and already it's too much to keep track of.

But I want to help cut through the fog, and share what I come up with others. :balloon: