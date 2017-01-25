Storage and Firefox

Walt Mossberg writes that Mozilla is refocusing on Firefox after trying a lot of other ideas. I think it's a good idea. It's like a homecoming.

Earlier this month I wrote a story about what the Brave browser could do to differentiate itself. Provide identity and cloud-based storage to apps running in the browser. I think the same idea would work even better for Firefox.

Someone has to invest in browser-based JavaScript apps. We're so close. Every app needs storage. And right now every app has to do it for itself. That's not only inefficient, and leads to silos, but it's also a significant barrier to entry for individual developers.

I offer this idea as a suggestion for how Mozilla could evolve Firefox.