Dems in Congress: Hit the brakes!

Democrats in Congress need to hit the brakes hard, unanimously, in hopes of waking the Republicans up.

Democrats are clinging to a reality that we're rapidly leaving behind. They are imagining elections in 2018. There aren't going to be any elections in 2018. You have to act in accordance with that.

Hit the brakes hard. And hope that the Repubs see you do this and realize that they have to do that too. Stop believing this is ordinary. It is not.

Wake up American political leaders. You are the last line of defense. We need your help. Not your insane dreams. That goes for Repubs and Dems.