Ben Franklin would know what to do

It's pretty clear that the Trump organization, which now includes the executive branch of the US govt, is just beginning to start up a new massive news system, funded with hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars and the authority of the president behind it, and a good third of the US population already sold on the idea.

So if we want to get out in front of this and at least have a chance at competing with this communication monster, we have to start now to circle the wagons around news orgs that will oppose what will be an alternate fact juggernaut.

There is an easy way to do it. The technology is easy. And the news orgs don't have to merge. They just have to recognize that this is the new landscape and act in the interest of the union of all the Old School fact-based practitioners of news.

This isn't a new plea from this space. I've been pushing for this since blogging took off and we had near-universal support for RSS among all the professional news orgs.

Well, we still have it. It hasn't gone away.

And we just have to remember what's printed on our money.

E pluribus unum. Out of many one. That's the secret sauce.