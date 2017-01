Walking south on Fifth Ave in the 60s looking for an entrance to the park, I saw a father and son who looked lost...

The father asked how to get to the zoo. I said I didn't know, but I was heading that way, so let's walk together.

Where are you from? Mexico.

I didn't vote for him.

He looked at me puzzled, as if he didn't know what I meant.

I smiled. There's the entrance to the zoo. Have a great visit!