The frog and the boiling water

You know the story about boiling a frog in water? Put the frog in a pot and turn the heat on. The frog says "This is fine!" And never notices that the water is boiling until it's too late.

Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the Senate, quietly warned shortly after the election about overreach. He said all new administrations seem to do it.

“I think it’s always a mistake to misread your mandate, and frequently new majorities think it’s going to be forever. Nothing is forever in this country. We have an election every two years right on schedule, and we have had since 1788,” the Kentucky Republican said. “We’ve been given a temporary lease on power, if you will.”

McConnell isn't someone I usually quote, but on this he is an expert.

So, the Trumps, as distinct from the Repubs, have overreached.

The frog can tell the water is boiling while there is still time to jump out of the pot.

Are they being smart, do they see something we don't over there in the Trump White House? Maybe so. On the other hand maybe they're doing the same thing so many newly-elected majorities do, overreaching.

Somewhere deep inside every Republican politician is a basic will to survive. They're constantly trading off options. The billionaires who pull their strings do the same. They may think they're super men and women but they're just people like us. When their fear rises too quickly, they might be inspired to act.

We need the Repubs to grow a pair and put a stop to all this.