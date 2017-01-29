Use your mind

I think emotions are getting the better of us.

We're capable of clear thinking.

Let's use the web for that, and other places for expressing emotions.

I know people feel they have a "right" to do it, but here's the thing about the treadmill we're on. We wouldn't be on it if people did things for smart reasons not because they have a right to do it.

Think about that for a bit.

You know IBM had a great sign they put on all employees' desks when they were at their peak of power.

It's what they valued. It works.

Let's do that.