We should be running ads on Fox showing who Trump nominated for Cabinet. I don't think his supporters know they're bankers and billionaires.

The story -- Trump's elite Cabinet. What do they read? Where do they live? How do they travel? Where do they go? They're running a populist campaign, but they are anything but populist.

This is something the tech industry could help with -- the money to run the ads. Just to bootstrap it, because I'm sure a Kickstarter-like campaign would raise lots of money.