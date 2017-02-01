The Game of Ends

What game do the idiots in the Senate, both parties, think we're playing?

This is the End Times game, not the Who Wins in 2018 game.

There isn't going to be a Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell in government when Trump is finished.

It's time to do your thing now. Whatever you do when you have to rein in a rogue Commander In Chief.

Put aside the president's nominations and get together and figure out how you're going to get him to start obeying court orders.

If you don't, nothing else really matters.