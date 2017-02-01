Twitter soars, Facebook serene

For me, Twitter is soaring. It's becoming literature. Something Twitter has never been, for me. And meanwhile Facebook is quiet. Crickets. You can hear a pin drop. I have a friend who just moved to Vietnam, so that's interesting. But there isn't much life on Facebook, and that's unusual.

Now of course this is just the way it seems to me due to the way the algorithm is working for me. It's possible the algorithm is confused about my interests and the world all around is bustling and vibrant, but just my algorithmic presence is quiet and almost serene. :pray: