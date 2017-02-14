President Trump's frustration

I think I get how frustrated El Presidente is. He had a great weekend at Mar A Lago. Perfect. Everyone loves him. Applause when he comes into the room. He gets to impress his pal from Japan, and they probably talked some sweet business, endorsements, etc. And everyone I mean everyone just loved him. And those stinking reporters can't see that. Look at how everyone loves me. I get to eat outside and play golf. And there was even a crisis with me as the CENTER OF EVERYTHING and that was cool cause I just said I'd be tough and they all thought that was exactly the right thing to do.