Suppose you were trying to turn JavaScript into a nice system-level script tool, something more powerful and cleaner than a shell language, but for code that runs once an hour, or every minute, or overnight, so scaling is not an issue as it is for server software.

Which would be preferable syntax...

twitter.getMyName (function (name) {console.log (name)}) console.log (twitter.getMyName ())

Hopefully this makes the case for synchronous verbs in the "third place" as explained in my previous post on this topic. :balloon: