Chaffetz is bad rep for Repubs

This is so humiliating to be lectured about the economics of health care by someone who seems to have no understanding of it.

I don't know where to begin but it isn't a choice for me. I can't buy health insurance without ObamaCare, not at any price. I have the money to pay for it. I have been very responsible with my money. Don't lecture me on health insurance young man.

Here's what he's missing. The insurance industry, left to a completely free market, will only insure young, healthy people, and will cancel their policies as soon as they get sick.

Market economics don't work for health care. You'd think if any of them ever got sick, or have family members who have, they would know this. Maybe they do know it but their hearts are so dark they can lie like Chaffetz might be doing here. Either that or he is ignorant. There is no third choice as far as I can see.