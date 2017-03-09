Electric Pork coming soooon

A new version of Little Pork Chop is coming shortly, possibly in a day or two, depending on how it goes.

Here's what's new -- it's now a Mac app.

And it has a new name -- Electric Pork. That's because it's built using a very nice piece of software called Electron, that allows a developer (i.e. me) to combine a server app with a web interface into a nice downloadable package.

I like it because I don't have to host the software that does all the tweeting. There could be thousands or even millions of users, pumping out tweet storms all night and day, and my servers wouldn't be in the middle of all that.

Which makes it possible for anyone to use it, with no whitelist. ;-)

To begin with I'm looking for a small number of people who can tolerate buggy software and know how to write a decent bug report to give it a try. If you feel up to that, post a comment here, and I'll get you set up as soon as it's ready for testing.