I want the Linux version of Electric Pork to have an icon in the dock.

Right now it's showing a question mark.

Here's what I did.

When the app is ready, where I create the new BrowserWindow, I added an icon value that is a NativeImage. Here's the code. Here's the PNG file. I didn't know what dimensions to make it so I made it large. It occurs to me that might be the problem. The app launches, but the icon in the doc isn't what it should be.

Note -- I originally just provided a path to the icon, and verified that the PNG file is at the location it was pointing to. Here's the code for that version.

Any help much appreciated. 🎈

Dave