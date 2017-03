Re the tech industry capitalizing journalism, an idea that journalism talks about a fair amount.

Why wouldn't tech just buy journalism?

For example Facebook has a market cap of $405 billion.

Google is worth $596 billion.

Apple is worth $740 billion.

Microsoft is worth $502 billion.

Amazon is worth $407 billion.

In comparison you could buy 100 percent of the New York Times Company stock for $2.35 billion.